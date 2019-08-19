WATCH: Highlights from the Seattle Seahawks preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings

There were a lot of incredible moments in the Seattle Seahawks Week 2 preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, even though the Seahawks didn't walk away with a W.

There was Ugo Amadi's perfectly timed blow, the chemistry between Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett and oh, don't think we forgot DeShawn Shead's 88-yard pick-six.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from the game, including this gem from Russell Wilson Helmet Cam. You can also check out Seahawks Insider Joe Fann's three takeaways from the game here.

More "Russell Wilson Helmet Cam" plz pic.twitter.com/phGcvCh5m4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 19, 2019

Tyler Lockett wide open, first down every time. #SEAvsMIN pic.twitter.com/FV3IACFGf5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 19, 2019

Full sprint to the tackle 😮 pic.twitter.com/BFcFYFAxuB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 19, 2019

