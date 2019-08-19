WATCH: Highlights from the Seattle Seahawks preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings
There were a lot of incredible moments in the Seattle Seahawks Week 2 preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, even though the Seahawks didn't walk away with a W.
There was Ugo Amadi's perfectly timed blow, the chemistry between Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett and oh, don't think we forgot DeShawn Shead's 88-yard pick-six.
Here's a look at some of the highlights from the game, including this gem from Russell Wilson Helmet Cam. You can also check out Seahawks Insider Joe Fann's three takeaways from the game here.
More "Russell Wilson Helmet Cam" plz pic.twitter.com/phGcvCh5m4
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 19, 2019
No. 16 picks up 1️⃣6️⃣@DangeRussWilson to @TDLockett12 for the first down!
📺: #SEAvsMIN on FOX
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/uLZtwjkGlI pic.twitter.com/Y9L7n8MV1Y
— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2019
Tyler Lockett wide open, first down every time. #SEAvsMIN pic.twitter.com/FV3IACFGf5
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 19, 2019
.@DangeRussWilson with the tight spiral to @JaronBrown13 for 33 yards 🏈
📺: #SEAvsMIN on FOX
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/uLZtwjkGlI pic.twitter.com/LWYoTPNm1k
— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2019
SHEAD TO THE HOUSE.
88-YARD PICK-6! 🏃💨 @dshead24
📺: #SEAvsMIN on FOX
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/uLZtwjkGlI pic.twitter.com/Cz6BvivaGy
— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2019
Full sprint to the tackle 😮 pic.twitter.com/BFcFYFAxuB
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 19, 2019
WATCH: Highlights from the Seattle Seahawks preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest