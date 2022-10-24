WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks Week-7 win over Chargers

The Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Two eras of football collided Sunday night as the Dolphins of the past and present shared the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them. Tua Tagovailoa, making his first start since a Sept. 29 concussion, and the rest of the current Dolphins trotted onto the field in throwback uniforms to honor their predecessors.