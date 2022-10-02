WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks Week-4 win over Lions in Detroit

The Seattle Seahawks are now 2-2 on the year after their impressive 48-45 road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Sunday turned out to be a high-scoring affair, with the Seahawks finishing with six touchdowns on the day. Offensively, quarterback Geno Smith ran one in for the team’s first rushing TD of the year, connected with tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly for two more scores, and running back Rashaad Penny logged two rushing touchdowns of his own.

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen continued to shine, intercepting Lions QB Jared Goff for his career-first NFL pick-six.

Watch all the highlights from the Week-4 contest below.

List

LOOK: Best photos from Seahawks road win over Lions in Week 4

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire