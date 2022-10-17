WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks vs. Cardinals in Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks were able to come away with a 19-9 win Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Following the Week 6 slate of games, there is now a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West, with Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles all 3-3 on the year. Arizona fell to 2-4 after losing to the Seahawks.

“It was a big deal to get a win today,” coach Pete Carroll said after the matchup. “You can look at it a lot of ways, I’m looking at it like we are in first place. I’m fired up. After we’ve been through what we’ve been through to be in that position, I feel fortunate.”

