WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks MNF win over Russell Wilson and his Broncos

The Emerald City was on fire Monday night when Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos rolled into town to square off against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field for their season opener.

Seahawks’ starting quarterback Geno Smith put on quite a show, leading Seattle to a 17-16 victory over Seattle’s former franchise man and his new squad.

The Seahawks defense played a major role in the win, with a couple of huge stops thwarting Wilson’s efforts to get the ball into the endzone.

Seattle came away with a hard-fought win and sole possession of a 1-0 lead in the NFC West.

You can catch all the highlights from the game below.

