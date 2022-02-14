WATCH: Highlights from Rams’ win vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56
The Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56.
It was not exactly the most-electric contest that some expected, but it delivered. It came down to the wire as the Rams found a way to muster up a touchdown late and then saw their defense stop the Bengals’ late-ditch effort.
The Super Bowl is a world-wide event each year. It’s likely that you watched the game, but it doesn’t come without its distractions.
With that, check out the highlight-reel package above for the top plays from the big game.
