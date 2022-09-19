Watch highlights from Rams’ wild Week 2 win vs. Falcons

The Falcons are widely known for blowing big leads. They’ve become synonymous with 28-3, and just last week, they blew a 16-point fourth-quarter cushion against the Saints.

Against the Rams on Sunday, they almost flipped the script and pulled off a stunning comeback at SoFi Stadium. Fortunately for every Rams fan’s sanity, Los Angeles held on to beat the Falcons, 31-27, a narrow four-point win after leading 31-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Rams moved to 1-1 on the year, getting back on track after falling to the Bills in Week 1. Cooper Kupp stood out with another 100-yard game, Allen Robinson caught his first touchdown pass of the year and Jalen Ramsey made one of the best interceptions of his career to seal the win.

If you missed the game or flipped the channel before the end, you should absolutely check out the highlight package below to see how the Rams managed to hold on for the win.

