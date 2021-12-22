Watch highlights from Rams’ Week 15 win vs. Seahawks

At various points in the season, the Rams offense has been both explosive and borderline unwatchable. Tuesday night’s game had a mix of both, depending on which half you watched.

But one thing’s for sure: This team knows how to create big plays, and there were plenty of them against the Seahawks in Week 15.

The Rams beat Seattle 20-10 at SoFi Stadium to secure their third straight win, sweeping the Seahawks with their second victory over their division rivals. Cooper Kupp alone had three plays of 25-plus yards, while Sony Michel had a rush of 39 yards and a 24-yard reception, too.

Jalen Ramsey broke up two passes intended for DK Metcalf, Taylor Rapp pulled down a game-sealing interception and the Rams got to Russell Wilson for three sacks.

After the game was tied 3-3 at halftime, the Rams kicked things into gear and outscored the Seahawks 17-7 in the second half to secure the 10-point win. If you missed the game, which was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, check out the highlights here or in the video below.