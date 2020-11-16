Watch highlights from Rams’ Week 10 win over Seahawks

Every time the Rams and Seahawks get together, it’s must-see TV for fans of both teams. They regularly play close games that come down to the wire, and while Sunday’s tilt may not have been decided late in the fourth, it was still filled with excitement.

The Rams came away victorious for the fifth time in their last seven games against Seattle, winning 23-16 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. They put up 389 total yards of offense and held the Seahawks to just 220 net passing yards.

It was yet another dominant defensive performance, with Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams locking down both sides of the field. Open receivers were tough to come by for Russell Wilson, who turned it over three times.

If you missed the game, check out the highlights below to catch up on all the top plays from the win.