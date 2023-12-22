Watch highlights from Rams’ victory over Saints in Week 16

The Los Angeles Rams came away with another statement win on Thursday night, beating the New Orleans Saints, 30-22, in their final home game of the season. Both teams are battling for their playoff lives this late in the season, so it was a crucial game for each side.

The Rams looked like the better group from start to finish, essentially cruising to a victory before the Saints scored two late touchdowns to pull within one possession. At one point in the second half, the Rams led 30-7 and had over 400 yards of total offense before the third quarter even ended.

Matthew Stafford threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns, while Puka Nacua erupted for 164 yards and a touchdown on nine catches. He also added two carries for 16 yards, including a critical 9-yard run on the Rams’ final drive to help ice the game.

Defensively, Ernest Jones and Kobie Turner added to their sack totals, while Jordan Fuller intercepted a pass that helped set up a touchdown by the offense, which bolstered their lead.

If you missed the fun and didn’t catch the Rams’ much-needed victory in prime time, watch the 13-minute highlight reel below.

