Watch highlights from Rams’ thrilling playoff win vs. 49ers

Unlike last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t jump out to a big lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, they fell behind by 10 points in the second half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

They trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter, putting themselves in a difficult position against a physical and tough opponent. But the Rams offense put together three scoring drives and the defense held the 49ers to zero points in the fourth quarter, completing the comeback at SoFi Stadium.

It was a thrilling game filled with drama down to the last second, and the Rams came out on top, 20-17. It would’ve been a heartbreaking way for their season to end, but Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp wouldn’t let Sunday be the end of the road.

If you missed this marquee matchup, be sure to check out highlights from the victory below. You don’t want to miss Kupp’s two touchdowns or Travin Howard’s game-sealing interception.