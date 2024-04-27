Watch highlights of new Rams safety Kam Kinchens, a ballhawk in the secondary

A solid safety prospect with limited concerns and tremendous upside, Miami’s Kamren Kinches is a young, athletic defender who possesses the ball-tracking ability of a corner and the aggressiveness of a linebacker.

Kinches was drafted with the 99th overall pick in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams and many expect him to compete for a starting job this season. At the very least, Kinches will be a rotational player that will develop into a starter.

He played three years for the Hurricanes, totaling 14 pass deflections and 11 career interceptions. He was also a 2022 first-team All-American selection.

A player who was receiving second-round love throughout the pre-draft process, for the Rams to select a player of this quality is nothing short of a steal. Check out two highlight reels from his last two seasons, showing exactly what type of player the Rams are getting with their 99th overall selection.

2023 Highlights

2022 Highlights

