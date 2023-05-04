Watch highlights of Rams rookie Puka Nacua, a versatile playmaker at BYU

The Rams cut ties with Allen Robinson this offseason, trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a bag of peanuts and ending a disastrous one-year experiment. Even with Cooper Kupp on the roster, Los Angeles needed wide receiver help entering the draft.

What the Rams left with was Puka Nacua, a versatile playmaker out of BYU. He’s not one of the most explosive receivers or fastest players from the 2023 class, but he’s crafty, makes plays after the catch and can contribute to the running game on jet sweeps.

Sound familiar? He has a skill set that resembles Robert Woods, and the Rams hope he can be their new version of him in Los Angeles.

Nacua caught 91 passes for 1,430 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two years at BYU, also rushing for 357 yards with five touchdowns in that span. His game pops off the screen when watching BYU’s offense, making him tough to ignore.

Check out some of his top plays with the Cougars, the best of which was a juggling grab in the end zone against Boise State.

