Watch highlights of Rams rookie Nick Hampton from Appalachian State

Nick Hampton enjoyed a standout career at Appalachian State, tying for fourth in program history with 26.5 sacks in his career. That helped get him drafted in the fifth round, going 161st overall to the Los Angeles Rams – a team that desperately needs pass rush help.

Hampton may be slightly undersized for the position like fellow rookie pass rusher, Byron Young, but he was a productive player in college and has the athleticism to be even better as a pro.

He should get on the field relatively early thanks to the Rams’ massive holes at outside linebacker, and at the very least, he’ll get opportunities to rush the passer on this downs and in specific rush packages.

See what Hampton brings to the table with the Rams by checking out his highlight reel from college.

