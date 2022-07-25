Watch highlights from Rams’ ring ceremony, including Sean McVay’s awesome speech

The Los Angeles Rams recently received their Super Bowl rings and plenty of players on the team have shown off their new hardware on social media. In a post on the team’s official Twitter account, we got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the player’s reactions, and Sean McVay put his coaching hat on to deliver a great speech.

Reliving the moments that will last forever. 💍 pic.twitter.com/XOot1ejk7T — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 25, 2022

The Rams treated their ring ceremony like a red-carpet event, with players getting dressed up to receive their Super Bowl rings. Even players like Von Miller, Johnny Hekker, and Andrew Whitworth —who are no longer on the roster — were in attendance.

Right before everyone viewed the rings, McVay took some time to reflect on last season, praising the resilience that the Rams had on their road to their Super Bowl victory. But in typical McVay fashion, the young coach energetically told everyone to have a look at their rings to conclude his speech.

Besides including the score of the Super Bowl, it was revealed that the top of the ring can be removed to show SoFi Stadium, which is where Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. While the Rams have their sights on repeating as champions this season, it was nice to see the players have smiles on their faces as they saw their rings for the first time.