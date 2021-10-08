Watch highlights from Rams’ prime-time win over Seattle

For two teams that were seen as Super Bowl contenders, the first half of Thursday’s game between the Rams and Seahawks sure was ugly. There were turnovers, a double-punt and interceptions by both Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson, resulting in a halftime score of 7-3 in favor of Seattle.

There was no lack of bizarre and exciting plays throughout the night, whether it was DeSean Jackson’s 68-yard reception or Cooper Kupp’s catch off a tipped pass. As is often the case when the Rams and Seahawks square off, things got crazy at Lumen Field.

The Rams escaped with a 26-17 victory, holding off a comeback attempt by Geno Smith, who replaced an injured Russell Wilson. Matthew Stafford injured his finger, too, but he was able to stay in the game and threw for 365 yards with a touchdown.

If you missed all the action, watch the highlight package in the video player above.