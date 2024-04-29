Watch highlights of new Rams OLB Brennan Jackson

After drafting Jared Verse in the first round, the Rams came back and added another edge rusher on Day 3 by selecting Washington State’s Brennan Jackson at No. 154 overall in the fifth round. He may not have been one of the standout edge rushers in this class, but he’s a physical, high-motor player who’s never going to give up on a play.

The Rams are thrilled to have gotten him in Round 5 and it’s not hard to see why. Last season at Washington State, he had 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, returning three fumble recoveries for touchdowns – including two in one game against Colorado.

When watching his highlights, he’s always knocking blockers back and in hot pursuit of the football, whether that’s in the run game or trying to pressure the quarterback. Check out some of his best plays from college in the video below.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire