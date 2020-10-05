Watch highlights from Rams’ nail-biting 17-9 win over the Giants

The New York Giants gave the Rams everything they had on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, attempting to pull off what would’ve been one of the biggest upsets of the season so far. But Los Angeles held on thanks to a solid performance by the defense, defeating the Giants 17-9.

It was a game that came down to the wire, with Darious Williams sealing the win for the Rams on a diving interception in the fourth quarter. Jalen Ramsey made a few highlight-reel plays – including a huge tackle on Golden Tate – while the pass rush was relentless in pursuit of Daniel Jones.

If you missed the game, check out the highlights from all the action below.