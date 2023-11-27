Watch highlights from Rams’ lopsided win over Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams left no doubt about which team was better on Sunday afternoon in Arizona. They crushed the Cardinals in blowout fashion once again, cruising to a 37-14 victory on the road. It was a perfectly balanced performance from the offense, gaining 228 yards rushing on 33 carries and 229 yards passing on 33 pass attempts.

Though Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were both quiet, Tyler Higbee broke out with two touchdowns and Kyren Williams scored twice in his first game back from injured reserve. Williams carried the offense with 204 yards from scrimmage to go along with those two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Rams recorded four sacks and gave up just six points after the Cardinals’ opening touchdown, making it look easy against the talented Kyler Murray. If you missed the game or just want to see the best plays again, check out the highlight package below.

