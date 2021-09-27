Watch highlights from the Rams’ impressive win over the Buccaneers

Tom Brady is never easy to beat, let alone when he has the supporting cast that the Buccaneers have surrounded him with. Yet, the Rams have taken him down in back-to-back seasons, knocking off the Bucs in impressive fashion on Sunday afternoon.

They beat Tampa Bay 34-24 at SoFi Stadium, sacking Brady three times and scoring on six consecutive possessions. It was one of the best wins of the year by anyone so far this season, establishing the Rams as the team to beat.

Matthew Stafford threw for 343 yards, Cooper Kupp scored two more touchdowns and DeSean Jackson finally broke through with a big play for the Rams – a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

If you missed the game on TV or simply wanted to rewatch the highlights, we’ve got you covered with the video below.