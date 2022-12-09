Watch highlights from Rams’ epic comeback win vs. Raiders

No one watching the first 55 minutes of the Rams-Raiders game on Thursday night would tell you it was exciting. There was one touchdown scored between the two teams until the Rams finally found the end zone for the first time with about three minutes to play.

That made it 16-10, which was still a deficity that seemed to put a victory out of reach for the Rams. But then the defense got a three-and-out, forcing the Raiders to punt it back to the Rams with less than 2 minutes to play.

That’s when things got really interesting.

Baker Mayfield, in his first game with the Rams, led the Rams 98 yards with 1:45 left on the clock and threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 9 seconds to play.

There were a few highlight-reel plays before that final drive – like Ernest Jones’ interception, Bobby Wagner’s hit on Derek Carr and Mayfield’s dart to Ben Skowronek on third-and-13 – but it’s the final drive that you have to see.

