Watch highlights of new Rams CB Tre’Davious White

The Los Angeles Rams added a playmaker to their secondary this offseason by signing Tre’Davious White to a one-year contract. The former Buffalo Bills cornerback is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection, shining during his time in the AFC East.

The former LSU defender has 18 career interceptions in just 82 games, also forcing five fumbles and recording three sacks. When healthy, he’s a terrific zone cornerback thanks to his instincts and ball skills.

To get an idea of just how good White can be when he’s on the field, check out some of his best plays in the highlight package below.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire