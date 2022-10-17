Watch highlights from Rams’ bounce-back win vs. Panthers

It was too early in the season to say Week 6 against the Panthers was a must-win game for the Rams, but given the state of this Panthers team and the Rams’ 2-3 record, a loss would’ve been devastating.

Fortunately, they don’t have to find out what it’s like to be two games below .500 for the first time in Sean McVay’s tenure because they beat the Panthers, 24-10. It was a complete team effort, too, with the defense giving up just three points to Carolina’s offense, and the Rams finally finding a rhythm offensively.

Allen Robinson got involved, Ben Skowronek scored a touchdown, Darrell Henderson Jr. led the backfield and on defense, Jalen Ramsey was everywhere.

If you missed Sunday’s win over the Panthers, check out highlights below, which include Ramsey’s big hit on Christian McCaffrey, Skowronek’s touchdown, Robinson’s eye-popping catches and more.

