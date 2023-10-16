Watch highlights from Rams’ 26-9 win over Cardinals on Sunday

For the first time all season, the Los Angeles Rams were sizable favorites over their opponent. They were expected to beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and while that didn’t look very promising in the first half, the Rams came alive in the second half and won in convincing fashion.

They cruised to a 26-9 win over the Cardinals, pitching a shutout in the second half and outscoring Arizona 20-0 in the final 30 minutes. For a team that has struggled to do much in the second half all season, this was an encouraging development to see.

If you missed the Rams’ big win over Arizona on Sunday and want to catch up on the action, check out the highlights in the video below. You’ll see a 49-yard catch by Cooper Kupp, a 31-yard run by Kyren Williams and two takeaways by the Rams to help them to victory.

