Watch highlights from Rams’ 23-20 win vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI lived up to the hype, even if it wasn’t the high-scoring game so many people expected it to be. It was a back-and-forth game that saw the Rams lead by 10 points in the first half and the Bengals ahead by a touchdown in the second half, going down to the wire in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Rams pulled out the win with another fourth-quarter comeback, beating the Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium. Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP, but Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald both deserved consideration for their performances, too.

Kupp caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner from Stafford. Donald and Von Miller each had two sacks, helping the Rams tie the Super Bowl record for the most sacks in a single game.

Stafford did throw two interceptions, but he also had three touchdown passes and 283 yards on the night, another strong performance by the Rams quarterback.

If you missed any of the action on Sunday night, which is unlikely considering it was the Super Bowl, check out the highlights below. And if you’re a Rams fan who just wants to relive one of the biggest wins in franchise history, enjoy.