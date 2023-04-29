WATCH: Highlights of Patriots’ Keion White in college

The New England Patriots stuck with the defensive theme of the 2023 NFL draft by selecting Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White 46th overall.

White had 54 tackles and 7.5 sacks in addition to a pass deflection in 2022. He started in all 12 games for Georgia Tech last season and led all defensive lineman with 54 tackles and 14 tackles for a loss.

One of his most highlighted games was a seven-tackle, three-sack game at North Carolina on November 19.

White’s arrival will give New England another rusher at the end position, as the team looks to improve on a unit that recorded 54 sacks last season, which was the fourth-best in the NFL. White measures in at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, and should give the Patriots another disruptive force on the line.

Take a look at his highlights, which will give you a feel for his disruptive backfield presence.

More Patriots News!

Patriots select Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu in third round WATCH: Keion White doesn't even flinch when drafted to Patriots Patriots select Georgia Tech DE Keion White in second round

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire