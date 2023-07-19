Watch: Highlights of new Packers QB Alex McGough

The Green Bay Packers have a new quarterback with training camp nearing: the team signed USFL MVP Alex McGough on Wednesday.

McGough, an All-USFL pick in 2023, is returning to the NFL after two successful seasons with the Birmingham Stallions, the back-to-back USFL champs.

Over the last two seasons in Birmingham, McGough threw 32 touchdown passes and rushed for nine touchdowns. He led the league in touchdown passes and total touchdowns during a standout 2023 season.

Before going to the USFL, McGough was a four-year starter at Florida International and a seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks (2018). He spent time at the NFL level with Seattle, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars but never attempted a regular-season pass. Now, he’ll attempt to become a backup option for the Packers behind Jordan Love.

Below are some highlights of the new Packers quarterback. McGough appears to be a mobile quarterback capable of extending plays, making plays with his legs and attacking down the field. Does the skill set translate to the NFL? The Packers are about to find out.

