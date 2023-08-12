Watch: Highlights from Packers’ 36-19 win over Bengals in preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers got passing touchdowns from Jordan Love and Sean Clifford in the first half and a pair of rushing touchdowns from Emanuel Wilson in the second half as Matt LaFleur’s team opened the preseason with a 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night at Paycor Stadium.

Love missed a throw but looked poised and in command. He finished his night with a 9-yard touchdown to Romeo Doubs. Wilson, the undrafted rookie out of Fort Valley State, delivered the dagger with an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Packers didn’t give up an offensive touchdown and outgained the Bengals by over 150 yards.

Clifford threw a pick-six but also completed 20 passes, including big plays to Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks, while cornerback Carrington Valentine (two pass breakups, one interception) stood out on defense.

Miss the game? The NFL’s Youtube channel has almost 13 minutes of highlights from the action-packed preseason opener:

