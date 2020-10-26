Watch: Highlights of Packers’ 35-20 win over Texans

Miss the Green Bay Packers’ 35-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday? The video above has you covered.

The 10-minute game recap includes all the best highlights of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the rest of the Packers earning a win in Houston.

Rodgers completed 23 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

Adams caught 13 passes for a career-high 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Jamaal Williams produced 114 total yards and scored a touchdown.

Krys Barnes, Za’Darius Smith and Adrian Amos each had sacks of Deshaun Watson.

Preston Smith had a fourth-down stop on Watson in the fourth quarter.

