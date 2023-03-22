WATCH: Highlights of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud’s pro day

Of all the eyes on C.J. Stroud during his pro day, and there were an awful lot, 28 of them belonged to the Carolina Panthers.

Holders of the 2023 NFL draft’s No. 1 overall selection, Carolina sent a contingent of 14 representatives—a group that featured owner David Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich—to Columbus for Wednesday’s event. So, what did this bunch see out of their potential pick?

Here are just some of best sights and sounds from the workout.

Teppers confirmed, alongside Reich, Fitterer, and McCown. pic.twitter.com/itz1JtKatP — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023

Stroud and Frank Reich pic.twitter.com/AoXarSUse6 — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) March 22, 2023

Frank Reich looks like a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/CITkorPuG1 — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) March 22, 2023

CJ Stroud points to the sky and then starts his Pro Day. All the conversations have stopped inside the Woody everyone just watching the potential number one pick. Panthers head coach Frank Reich is right behind Stroud watching every throw, even recording some on his phone. pic.twitter.com/jcpvE23R2M — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 22, 2023

CJ Stroud a little underthrown to Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/qSOMa7LNS3 — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 22, 2023

Stroud throwing a dart with Fitterer and Tepper right behind him. pic.twitter.com/6LtZH7cpyI — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 22, 2023

C.J. Stroud deep to Jaxon Smith-Njigba pic.twitter.com/p5Watq4yBE — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 22, 2023

A trio of money throws here from CJ Stroud. The 3rd one is a thing a beauty. pic.twitter.com/7eNkpeJuAr — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 22, 2023

Thomas Brown greets Stroud after the workout. pic.twitter.com/Lvswt68hkK — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 22, 2023

I had CJ Stroud unofficially at 44-51, with two drops and five incompletions, all of which came when he was throwing to his left. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 22, 2023

[lawrence-related id=671050,670932,670312]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire