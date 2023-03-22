WATCH: Highlights of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud’s pro day

Of all the eyes on C.J. Stroud during his pro day, and there were an awful lot, 28 of them belonged to the Carolina Panthers.

Holders of the 2023 NFL draft’s No. 1 overall selection, Carolina sent a contingent of 14 representatives—a group that featured owner David Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich—to Columbus for Wednesday’s event. So, what did this bunch see out of their potential pick?

Here are just some of best sights and sounds from the workout.

