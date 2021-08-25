WATCH: Highlights from Ohio State football’s trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

In case you missed it, the Ohio State football team snuck away from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center unbeknownst to the media and made its way up to Canton, Ohio last week to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It wasn’t Cloak and Dagger, but it was close.

The trip had two purposes in mind. First, the team continued on its journey through fall preseason camp by holding a practice in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, but it also got a little history lesson.

After practice, the team got to listen to comments from Hall of Fame President C. David Baker, but also got to tour the shrine to American professional football. It was a bonding experience and helped them learn about all that this great game offers in education, leadership, and life.

The Ohio State Football creative team shared some of those moments, and we, in turn, are sharing them with you thanks to the official Ohio State Football Twitter account.

Watch the below video and see some footage of the practice and the team going through the annals of pro football history.

Huge thanks to the @ProFootballHOF for the hospitality last week! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/0hNeYdhkMg — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 24, 2021

Just another perk of being at a place like Ohio State, in a state so tied to the game. It’s just a short bus ride away to touring what’s on many football fans’ bucket lists.

List

Every former Ohio State football player on NFL rosters for 2021 training camp

Every former Ohio State football player on NFL training camp rosters

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.