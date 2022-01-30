Watch: Highlights of Notre Dame’s victory over Virginia

Notre Dame basketball was in desperate need of a win over Virginia on Saturday night. The Irish have a lot of work to do in order to earn a potential NCAA Tournament bid they’d like to have but took a big mental step this weekend in getting by Virginia with a win that will hopefully go far in erasing demons in multiple levels.

If you’re followed the Notre Dame basketball team for any amount of time you’re likely aware of a couple of their biggest struggles: closing out games and beating Virginia.

Blown leads late in the second half have been a narrative of this team for the last few seasons while Virginia has had Notre Dame’s number historically, holding a 16-2 edge over the Irish all-time before Saturday’s game.

Notre Dame held on for a four-point victory over Virginia Saturday night as they cleared the Virginia hurdle for the first time in seven years and avoided disaster in the second half despite having significant struggles.

Next up for the Irish is Duke on Monday night, a game that was previously scheduled for New Years Day. We’ll have a preview up for you in regards to the always lovable Blue Devils soon but first, enjoy a look back at the highlights from Saturday night’s much-needed victory.

