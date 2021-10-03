WATCH: Highlights from No. 11 Michigan State football’s win over Western Kentucky

The Spartans were able to hold on and withstand Western Kentucky on Saturday and are now the No. 11 team in the country. It was an electric first half, and a frustrating second half, but either way, the Spartans were able to do what needed to be done and are still undefeated heading into their match-up against Rutgers.

Below, you can watch the full highlights from MSU’s game against Western Kentucky:

More!