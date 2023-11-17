Advertisement

WATCH: Highlights from Nick Saban’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban joined the ESPN ‘Pat McAfee Show,’ which he does every week. With only two weeks remaining in the 2023 college football regular season, there’s a lot to talk about.

McAfee brings out a side of Saban that most interviewers aren’t able to get to. A mix of legitimate football questions, paired with light-hearted personal questions leads to a joyous Saban, who is not afraid to laugh after being asked about a certain recruiting practice that’s not allowed by the NCAA.

This week, the Crimson Tide takes on Chattanooga, which may not seem too important, but with the College Football Playoff on the line, it’s crucial to win it convincingly.

Below are some of the highlights from Saban’s time with McAfee.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire