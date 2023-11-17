WATCH: Highlights from Nick Saban’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban joined the ESPN ‘Pat McAfee Show,’ which he does every week. With only two weeks remaining in the 2023 college football regular season, there’s a lot to talk about.

McAfee brings out a side of Saban that most interviewers aren’t able to get to. A mix of legitimate football questions, paired with light-hearted personal questions leads to a joyous Saban, who is not afraid to laugh after being asked about a certain recruiting practice that’s not allowed by the NCAA.

This week, the Crimson Tide takes on Chattanooga, which may not seem too important, but with the College Football Playoff on the line, it’s crucial to win it convincingly.

Below are some of the highlights from Saban’s time with McAfee.

The intro

On how the team has evolved over time

"We're a team that has improved throughout the season and we've built a rhythm.. My emphasis to the team this week is we need to keep building on the rhythm and momentum that we have" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xxjewXjXxx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2023

On his famous morning routine

"I try to prepare with a certain routine every day.. I get up every day and let the dog out, have a cup of coffee and have two Little Debbie cookies.. Routine helps people stay in the moment and that's what I try to get our players to focus on" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/u7nQGAU1tw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2023

Saban on how this team will be remembered

"I thought this team had something to prove and we had a young team.. We've had fun coaching these guys and we keep getting better.. Your legacy as a team will always come down to how you finish" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Xq1OgUsyep — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2023

On how he treats himself after a gameday

"I might have an extra Little Debbie on Sunday" 😂😂 ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive https://t.co/TT6CsgTles pic.twitter.com/GdTIFlqrJq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2023

On recruiting (he played it safe)

On Miss Terry re-focusing on the task at hand

"Miss Terry is focused on Chattanooga" 😂😂 Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/V8gaFWwvcI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire