WATCH: Highlights of newest MSU football commit, 4-star DE Bai Jobe

Michigan State has added a massive target to their 2023 class, with four-star edge rusher Bai Jobe committing to the Spartans on Thursday.
Jobe is a four-star edge rusher from Norman, Okla. and chose the Spartans over Oklahoma and Alabama. He is the highest-rated Michigan State commit in the Mel Tucker era.
Check out highlights of Jobe below:
