Follow the NHL draft live with pick-by-pick analysis: Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky first

WATCH: Highlights of newest MSU football commit, 4-star DE Bai Jobe

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State has added a massive target to their 2023 class, with four-star edge rusher Bai Jobe committing to the Spartans on Thursday.

Jobe is a four-star edge rusher from Norman, Okla. and chose the Spartans over Oklahoma and Alabama. He is the highest-rated Michigan State commit in the Mel Tucker era.

Check out highlights of Jobe below:

