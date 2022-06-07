WATCH: Highlights of newest MSU commit 4-star CB Chance Rucker

June was anticipated as a major recruiting month for the Spartans and it’s started off with a bang.

Michigan State picked up a commitment from one of their top targets in the 2023 class on Monday evening, with four-star cornerback Chance Rucker committing to the Spartans. Rucker took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend and that experience must have been the final indication for him to commit to the Spartans.

Rucker ranks as the No. 28 cornerback and No. 275 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He picked the Spartans over numerous other power five programs, including Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M.

Get to know more about Rucker and his game by checking out his complete highlights tape below:

