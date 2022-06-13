WATCH: Highlights of newest MSU commit, 2023 4-star LB Jordan Hall

Michigan State continues to build out a really solid 2023 recruiting class, which included the addition of four-star linebacker Jordan Hall this past weekend.

Hall committed to Michigan State on Saturday evening during his official visit. Hall is ranked as the No. 12 linebacker and No. 171 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. Hall chose Michigan State over Michigan, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Texas, Ole Miss and others.

Get to know more about Hall and his game by checking out his highlights below:

List

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

