WATCH: Highlights of newest MSU commit, 4-star Florida RB Anthony Carrie

Michigan State football added an elite prospect to its 2024 class on Saturday night.

Four-star running back Anthony “Scoota” Carrie announced his commitment to the Spartans on Saturday evening. Carrie — who hails from Tampa, Fla. — picked the Spartans over North Carolina, South Carolina and a number of other big-time programs.

Carrie ranks as the No. 22 running back and No. 273 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Get to know Carrie’s game a little bit better by watching his junior season highlights below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire