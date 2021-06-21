WATCH: Highlights of newest Celtics C Moses Brown

In trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Celtics got back a pair of bigs at opposite stages of their careers. The veteran presence of Celtics fan favorite Al Horford is back in Boston and with him comes 21-year old youngster Moses Brown.

There is a lot to like about Brown’s ceiling and he displayed why in spurts with OKC. In over 21 minutes per game, the UCLA product averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while blocking over one shot per game. A double-double threat every night, Brown was thrown into the fire in just his second year due to OKC’s young roster.

Check out the best of Brown from this past year courtesy of Celtics YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski: