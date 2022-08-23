WATCH: Highlights of MSU football latest commit – 4-star DL Jalen Thompson of Detroit, Mich.

Michigan State football picked up yet another big-time recruit on Monday, with four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson announcing his commitment to the Spartans.

Thompson hails from Detroit, Mich. and ranks as the No. 3 player in the state in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He is the 14th commitment for Michigan State in the 2023 class, and is the 11th four-star prospect in the Spartans’ class.

Get to know more about Thompson by checking out his highlights from last season below:

You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire