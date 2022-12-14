WATCH: Highlights of new MSU football commit, 3-star ATH Aziah Johnson

Michigan State football added to their 2023 class on Wednesday.

The Spartans picked up a commitment from three-star athlete Aziah Johnson on Wednesday, with Johnson choosing Michigan State over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

Johnson ranks as the No. 118 athlete and No. 36 player from the state of Virginia in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Check out highlights of Johnson from his Hudl page below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire