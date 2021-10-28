WATCH: Highlights from MSU’s exhibition win over Ferris State

Robert Bondy
1 min read

Michigan State opened the 2021-22 season with a convincing exhibition win over Ferris State on Wednesday.

The Spartans beat the Bulldogs — who are a Division II squad — by the score of 92-58 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State was led in scoring by senior Gabe Brown (19 points) and freshman Max Christie (17 points).

Check out highlights from the victory below:

Michigan State will play their second and final exhibition game next week against Grand Valley State. That game will take place on Thursday (Nov. 4) and will begin at 7 p.m. EDT.

