WATCH: Highlights from MSU’s exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan State opened the 2021-22 season with a convincing exhibition win over Ferris State on Wednesday.

The Spartans beat the Bulldogs — who are a Division II squad — by the score of 92-58 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State was led in scoring by senior Gabe Brown (19 points) and freshman Max Christie (17 points).

Check out highlights from the victory below:

Let's have some fun this year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7cfNMb0HtB — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 28, 2021

Michigan State will play their second and final exhibition game next week against Grand Valley State. That game will take place on Thursday (Nov. 4) and will begin at 7 p.m. EDT.

