WATCH: Highlights of new MSU commit, 4-star CB Jaylon Braxton

Michigan State added another elite defender to their already solid 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Jaylon Braxton of Frisco, Texas announced his commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday afternoon. Braxton is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 21 cornerback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class.

Braxton selected Michigan State over a host of power five schools, including Baylor, Arkansas and Cal.

Get to know more about Braxton and his game by checking out his highlights below:

