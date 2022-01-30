WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s win over Michigan on Saturday

Michigan State took care of business on Saturday to pick up a big-time rivalry win over Michigan, 83-67, from the Breslin Center.

Michigan State was led by double-digit scoring efforts from Max Christie (16 points), Malik Hall (15 points), Joey Hauser (14 points) and AJ Hoggard (11 points). Hoggard also finished with 10 assists to record a double-double.

Check out the best plays from the Spartans’ rivalry win over the Wolverines on Saturday below:

You're gonna want to watch the highlights after that one 📹 pic.twitter.com/m31l8o3C2S — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 29, 2022

List

Best quotes following Michigan State basketball's emphatic win over Michigan

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Basketball!