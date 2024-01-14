WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s win over Rutgers on Sunday

Michigan State basketball is back in the win column.

The Spartans used a 19-0 run in the second half to cruise to a convincing victory over Rutgers, 73-55, on Sunday afternoon. The win for Michigan State snaps a two-game losing streak.

With the win, Michigan State improves to 10-7 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play this year. The Spartans will host Minnesota on Thursday as their next matchup.

Check out some of the best highlights from the Spartans’ victory over Rutgers on Sunday below:

Had a Sunday. HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/fgTMondgeP — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire