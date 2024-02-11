WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s win over Illinois on Saturday
Michigan State basketball picked up a big-time win over Illinois on Saturday to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.
The Spartans rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to top the Fighting Illini, 88-80, from the Breslin Center. With the win, Michigan State improved to 15-9 overall and 7-6 in conference play.
Check out some of the best highlights from the Spartans’ win over Illinois on Saturday below:
Got the win over #10.
HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/yjKDc5zrrR
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 11, 2024
