WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s win over rival Michigan on Saturday

Michigan State basketball took care of business in an important rivalry win over Michigan on Saturday night.

The Spartans used stifling defense late in the second half to keep Michigan from scoring in the final seven minutes of the game to earn the 73-63 win. With the victory, Michigan State completed the season series sweep of Michigan and picked up its first win at the Crisler Center since 2019.

Check out highlights from the Spartans’ victory over the Wolverines below:

73-63 from Ann Arbor ❕ HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/dIe8YgrIR8 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 18, 2024

