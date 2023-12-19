WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s win over Oakland on Monday

Michigan State basketball appears to be back on track.

The Spartans looked impressive on Monday night to earn their second win in the past three days, beating Oakland by the score of 79-62. Michigan State beat Baylor on Saturday and followed that up with another dominant win on Monday to improve to 6-5 overall on the season.

Michigan State was led offensively by Tyson Walker (14 points), AJ Hoggard (11 points) and Jaden Akins (11 points). Walker scored his 1,000 career point with Michigan State in the win over Oakland as well.

Check out the highlights from the Spartans’ win over Oakland in the post below:

Got the win, got your HIGHLIGHTS 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Xl6pdWsSMk — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire