WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s win over Indiana on Saturday

Michigan State basketball picked up a much-needed win on Saturday over Indiana, 76-61, from the Breslin Center. The victory over the Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak for Michigan State and improved the Spartans to 18-6 overall and 9-4 in conference play this year.

Check out the best plays from Saturday’s big-time win below:

Highlights in the W over the Hoosiers 🎥 pic.twitter.com/utnlamECl8 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 12, 2022

