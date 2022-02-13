WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s win over Indiana on Saturday

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State basketball picked up a much-needed win on Saturday over Indiana, 76-61, from the Breslin Center. The victory over the Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak for Michigan State and improved the Spartans to 18-6 overall and 9-4 in conference play this year.

Check out the best plays from Saturday’s big-time win below:

