WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s win over Indiana on Saturday
Michigan State basketball picked up a much-needed win on Saturday over Indiana, 76-61, from the Breslin Center. The victory over the Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak for Michigan State and improved the Spartans to 18-6 overall and 9-4 in conference play this year.
Check out the best plays from Saturday’s big-time win below:
Highlights in the W over the Hoosiers 🎥 pic.twitter.com/utnlamECl8
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 12, 2022
More Basketball!
AJ Hoggard, Malik Hall power Michigan State basketball past Indiana
Game time, TV details updated for Michigan State-Illinois next week
Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana: How to watch, listen and stream