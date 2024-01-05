WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s victory over Penn State on Thursday

Michigan State basketball picked up a dominant win over Penn State on Thursday to earn their first conference win of the season.

The Spartans never trailed in the matchup, eventually winning by the score of 92-61. Michigan State got massive performances from numerous players including Malik Hall who had a career-high 24 points.

With the win, Michigan State improves to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play. The Spartans will take the court next on Sunday against Northwestern.

Before turning our focus to the Wildcats, check out some of the best highlights from the Spartans’ victory over the Nittany Lions below:

B1G win. HIGHLIGHTS 🎥 pic.twitter.com/USLZw0zN1U — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 5, 2024

